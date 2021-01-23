Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James P. Gorman Sells 175,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

