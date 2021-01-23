Morgan Stanley Raises BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $375.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $374.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average is $261.62. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,334,488. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

