Morgan Stanley Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $75.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKS. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE DKS opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $28,498,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $19,649,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

