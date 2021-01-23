Morgan Stanley Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $22.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

