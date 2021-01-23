Morgan Stanley Raises Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $20.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

