Morgan Stanley Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $60.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NUAN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 488.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 23.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $493,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.