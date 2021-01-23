Morgan Stanley Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $30.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

