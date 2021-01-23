Morgan Stanley Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $76.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.37.

TJX opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

