Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HNI were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,195 shares of company stock worth $4,004,284. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

