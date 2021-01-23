Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of IRadimed worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 53.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 19.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IRadimed by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.