Morgan Stanley Sells 217,608 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 217,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Sierra Wireless worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

