Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 317.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CCC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

CCC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.