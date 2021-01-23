Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $12.50. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 179,626 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Mothercare plc (MTC.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.17. The firm has a market cap of £43.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Company Profile (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare plc (MTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.