Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

