Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Murphy USA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.08-13.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.