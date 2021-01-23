MX Token (MX) One Day Volume Tops $3.93 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX Token has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 617,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,229,727 tokens. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX Token is https://reddit.com/