MyBit Achieves Market Capitalization of $220,714.49 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MyBit has a total market cap of $220,714.49 and approximately $349.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One MyBit coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00657459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.73 or 0.04303993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018024 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

