Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $20,955.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00056018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00279499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.