Nano 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.25 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00010001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $424.71 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.74 or 0.03858746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00434838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01345360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00545586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00431035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00271310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

