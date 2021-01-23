NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Up 7.6%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $76.34. 1,270,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 791,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,343 shares of company stock worth $3,183,251. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

