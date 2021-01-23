NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Up 30.8%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s stock price rose 30.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 28,511,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 4,367,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 727.90% and a negative return on equity of 418.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

