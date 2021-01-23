National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $63.20 Average PT from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

