National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,104. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

