Needham & Company LLC Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $142.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

