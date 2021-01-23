Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22. nCino has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,316 shares of company stock valued at $23,255,701.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

