Needham & Company LLC Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $61.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

PI stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

