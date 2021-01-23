Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Down 8.2%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 5,875,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,879,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Neos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

