Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB reiterated a hold rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $575.00.

Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.81 and a 200-day moving average of $503.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

