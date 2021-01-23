Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

