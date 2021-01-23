Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STIM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.