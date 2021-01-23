Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104918 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000971 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00325225 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00025244 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.