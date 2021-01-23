New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.75. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

