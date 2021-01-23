New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.