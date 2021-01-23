New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

