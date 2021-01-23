Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.