Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

