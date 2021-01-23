Newfound Research LLC Acquires Shares of 222 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

