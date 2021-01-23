Newfound Research LLC Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 143.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 77.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

