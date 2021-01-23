Newfound Research LLC Invests $122,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 158,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

