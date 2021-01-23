Newfound Research LLC Invests $58,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

