Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walmart by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

