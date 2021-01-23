Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

