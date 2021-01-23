Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.24.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.