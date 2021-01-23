Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.