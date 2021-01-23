NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.