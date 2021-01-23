NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Financial Contrast

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land $40.69 million 9.73 $1.74 million $0.57 28.83

Gladstone Land has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 4.83% 0.88% 0.32%

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gladstone Land pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 4 0 3.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

