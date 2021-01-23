NEXT (NET) Hits Market Cap of $13.70 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. NEXT has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $14,148.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00433943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.