NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8,180.00

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,180 ($106.87) and last traded at GBX 8,082 ($105.59), with a volume of 18560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,984 ($104.31).

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,192.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,259.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.82.

In other news, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,320 shares of company stock valued at $353,747,150.

NEXT plc (NXT.L) Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

