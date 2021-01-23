NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 132,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

