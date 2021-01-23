NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.67

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.